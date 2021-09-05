By Ayo Onikoyi

Affordable pay-TV provider, StarTimes has introduced a new consumer incentive drive that brings more top content to subscribers at no extra cost.

The promo tagged, ‘more value, same price’ which kicks off on September 1 will see active basic and smart subscribers having access to three extra channels that are exclusive to StarTimes topmost plan.

These channels include the revamped ST Nollywood Plus channel dedicated to top Nollywood movies; animation channel, DreamWorks and highly-rated telenovela channel, ST Novela E Plus.

To qualify, subscribers who recharge for basic or smart bouquets from September 1 will automatically have access to these channels. Also, subscribers of classic and super bouquets will have an opportunity to win smartphones for every recharge made.

Speaking on the incentive, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said that the campaign is in line with StarTimes core business objective to make the best of family entertainment accessible to all, irrespective of social class.

