By Mary Obaebor

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has called for applications for its 2021/2022 scholarship programme.

The Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme has been held for the second year running and is geared towards encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates.

Students who participated in the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have gained admission into any of the tertiary institutions in the country can apply for the 2021/2022 scholarship programme.

The scholarship scheme, which is valued at N40 million, is structured to cater for academic expenses across a period of four years and will be disbursed to each successful applicant in tranches of N100,000 per academic session.

Disbursements from the second year will be dependent on the maintenance of a minimum of a second-class upper CGPA and good conduct of the beneficiary student as referenced by the university.

