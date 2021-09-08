Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana head coach, Desiree Ellis has named her final 18-woman squad for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament taking place in Lagos, Nigeria 15th – 21st September 2021.

The team assembled at the SAFA Technical Centre (Fun Valley) on Sunday, 5th September 2021 and is expected to depart for Nigeria on Sunday, 12th September 2021 where they will be joined by their overseas-based players.

Banyana will take on Ghana and Nigeria in the six-nation women’s showpiece and Coach Ellis believes the Aisha Buhari Cup is ideal for her team’s preparations for the AWCON qualifiers.

“We have the Aisha Buhari Cup, the COSAFA Cup and the AWCON qualifiers and we have already worked on what we think we will need over the next two months,” she said.

“Consistency and regular game time is always key as we are trying to make sure that we have covered our bases but the first tournament (Aisha Buhari Cup) will dictate what happens next.”

Banyana Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart (JVW FC); Regirl Ngobeni (University of Western Cape)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk); Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City); Tiisetso Makhubele (Tshwane University of Technology); Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology FC)

Midfielders: Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC); Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC); Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid); Refiloe Jane (AC Milan); Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens FC); Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC); Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape); Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC)

Forwards: Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape); Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC); Hildah Magaia (Moron BK)

