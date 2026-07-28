Meet South Africa married couple who played in same WAFCON match

South African football made history on Monday after Banyana Banyana stars Robyn Moodaly-Salgado and Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado became the first married couple to feature in the same Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) match.

The historic moment came during South Africa’s Group B opener against Tanzania at the 2026 WAFCON in Casablanca. Although Banyana Banyana suffered a 2-1 defeat, the match will be remembered for a milestone that transcended the result.

Robyn Moodaly-Salgado was named in the starting line-up by head coach Desiree Ellis, while her wife, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, came off the bench in the 70th minute to join her on the field.

Their appearance together marked a significant first, not only for the reigning African champions but also for the tournament itself, as no married couple had previously shared the pitch in a WAFCON match.

The achievement is another reminder of how women’s football continues to break new ground, with the sport creating historic moments that extend beyond the action on the field.

While South Africa opened their campaign with a disappointing loss to Tanzania, the Moodaly-Salgados etched their names into WAFCON history by becoming the first married couple to play together in the same match at Africa’s premier women’s football tournament.

Vanguard News