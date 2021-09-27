By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Monday activities were gradually returning to normal in Awka, Anambra State, with inter and intra city transport operating, just as the banks, shops, and schools were open for business.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had declared every Monday as sit-at-home following the detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Although the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful had since announced the suspension of the sit-at-home unless the day Kanu would appear in court, some members of the group insisted that the weekly sit-at-home must continue.

Following the apparent confusion, many people have been staying at home even without any threat.

Yesterday, however, many people went about their normal businesses in the morning, while full business picked up later in the day.

Unlike the previous weeks, civil servants were at their duty posts yesterday, while the banks attended to their customers freely.

Filling stations were also attending to people, while the gates if the markets were open.

Mrs. Grace Nnadi, a dealer on stationery expressed joy that things were picking up on Mondays, adding that she was already contemplating salary cut fro her workers due to the reduction in the number of days put in every month.

“It was becoming worrisome that one should sit at home every Monday after spending the long weekend,” she said.

