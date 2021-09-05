Liverpool have recently re-signed a number of key players in their squad, but talks are underway with star forward Mohamed Salah.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has less than two years remaining on his current deal with the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and skipper Jordan Henderson all recently committed their long-term futures to Liverpool, as well as full-back pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Salah is demanding a major pay rise to re-commit to Liverpool, claims The Mirror.

The Egyptian forward, according to the report, wants to earn £500,000 a week to extend his time at Anfield, having moved to Merseyside from Roma in June 2017.

If the deal is agreed, it would make Salah the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history.

