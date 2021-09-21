Omoyibo Street, off Up-Agbarho Street, Ughelli taken over by flood

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Government has commenced moves to tackle the impending 2021 flooding as predicted by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA).

The state had following warnings on the adverse weather predictions across the country and in particular Rivers State, convened a meeting with stakeholders from the communities feared to be experiencing the disaster.

The affected local government areas include Port Harcourt, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Asari Toru, Akuku Toru, Etche, Eleme, Abua/Odual, Andoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Obio/Akpor, Khana, Oyigbo, Okrika, Tai, and Ogu/Bolo.

The Government advised local government Chairmen and respective Ministries/Departments/Agencies (MDA) to prepare for emergency situations in flood-prone communities across the state.

In the meeting with the affected council chairmen, NEMA officials, and the relevant MDAs in Port Harcourt, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the parley was necessary in order to prepare for emergencies that may arise as a result of flood situations in the state.

Danagogo, who represented the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, informed the council Chairmen that, as Chief Security Officers of their localities, they must be proactive in facing and overcoming the challenges of their residents in the time of the flood.

Danagogo noted that NEMA, which has catalogued the diverse challenges of emergency management during floods, needs the collaboration of the councils who know their communities better.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, has directed me to interface with NEMA, council chairmen, and relevant ministries to guarantee that all parties know their roles in order to avert the expected flood that may result in the displacement of our people.

“I believe that by the time you synergize your experiences with the expertise from NEMA, we should be able to work and provide solutions against flood disaster in our state.

“I further urge residents of our dear state to imbibe good sanitary habits. Do not dump refuse in the gutters or build on water channels. Such crude habits will only compound flood situations across the state,” he added.

However, the NEMA South-South Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Tepikor, noted that it was important that the state prepares for the looming flood that will affect the local governments adversely.

He noted that by the second week of November, the rains will be adverse and urged all persons in flood-prone communities to be prepared and move out to designated camps if need be.

