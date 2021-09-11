.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE police in Edo State Saturday said it rescued five kidnap victims and arrested two suspects connected to the incident on Friday evening and in the process recovered some arms and ammunition.

In a press statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bello Kontongs said the operatives, acting on a tip-off that some suspected kidnappers, had accosted a vehicle conveying a corpse from Lagos to Imo State around Ute River, Benin-Lagos bypass, in Uhunmwonde local government area where they Kidnapped three occupants of the vehicle, mobilised action.

He said “On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Egba division, SP John O. Emmanuel, immediately swung into action, mobilised his operatives and the local Vigilante group for immediate bush combing.

They advanced into Ute forest. After hours of bush combing, they came across the suspected kidnappers. On sighting the Police, they (kidnappers) opened fire on them (police). The team of operatives engaged them in a gun duel.

“The superior firepower of the Police operatives made the suspected kidnappers to abandon the victims. However, two (2) of the suspects were apprehended, they are Mohammed Ishaku ‘m’ age 25 and Mubarak Wada ‘m’ age 26, while others escaped with bullet wounds into the thick forest. Three locally made guns, two (2) live cartridges, two (2) Cutlasses and some charms were also recovered from the suspects”, the Edo PPRO stated

According to Kontings, three of the kidnapped victims conveying the corpse were rescued alongside two other victims earlier kidnapped, adding that all the rescued victims had been taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

He said the police was working to ensure the arrest of other fleeing gang members.