By Babajide Komolafe

Ahead of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has charged the management of National Petroleum Investment Management Service, NAPIMS, to leverage the attractive provisions in the Act to drive gas development and monetisation.

Kyari gave this charge while speaking in Lagos at the NAPIMS Annual Value Assurance Review Session (AVAR), stressing that the Service must remain focused and also explore the PIA to devise sustainable cost efficiency measures.

The annual programme is a proactive platform for carrying out 360 degrees review of the NAPIMS portfolio to identify strategies, drive new approaches and initiatives considering economic realities and industry trends.

Kyari stated that it is heart-warming that NAPIMS has taken the lead in conducting the annual value assurance review which is in line with the best practice of other global comparator organisations. He stated that NAPIMS must be ahead of the curve to ensure a successful transition of NNPC to a CAMA company.

Also speaking at the event, Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Mr. Bala Wunti, emphasised on NAPIMS’ stewardship and responsibility to the country, both in terms of energy and financial security.