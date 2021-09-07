By Arogbonlo Israel

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has commended corps member Ahmad Abubakar with code number FC/20B/1340 for donating a digital library to the Scheme as his personal Community Development Service (CDS) Project.

Announcing this feat on its verified Facebook handle Tuesday, the Scheme shared photos of the commissioning with the caption ‘Corps Members donates e-library to NYSC’.

According to the corps member, he was inspired to initiate the e-library project in order to help expand the NYSC library and enhance its rich resources to corps members, NYSC staff members and other stakeholders.

“As the manual system of library operations is getting obsolete globally and no more effective as it should be, l decided to convert the book materials into digital formats through proper digitization procedures for easy access.

“The computerization of the library was considered necessary to enable free access to the library materials, including some NYSC publications that were also digitized in order to preserve them as reference materials,” he said.

The project donor said he sourced for sponsors and was able to “set up the digital library with items such as a server, computer work stations, printers, professional book scanners and other items”.

He thanked the NYSC for providing a conducive environment for him to unleash his potentials while he also expressed appreciation to the project sponsors for assistance.

In his remarks, the NYSC boss, Shuiabu described Abubakar as a goal-getter, honest and dedicated Corps Member.

He thanked him for initiating and executing the laudable project, promising that it will be put to judicious use.

“I want to urge other corps members to emulate Abubakar and provide laudable projects that would leave good memories after their service year,” he said.

