It is our Tuface’s birthday. But that is not the news.

In what looks like the passing of marital cloudy days, music superstar, Innocent 2Baba Idibia, has said mistakes are inevitable, but working towards becoming the best is a must.

Recall that the legend’s wife, Annie, had taken to social media platforms to air the seeming crisis threatening the power couple’s marriage.

Annie moaned about family interference, connivance and parasitic relationships.

Then an audio of the delectable actress wailing about her troubles went viral.

However, the couple’s separate Instagram posts on Sunday have had fans and followers oohing and aahing in pure joy.

Tuface wrote: “I know I’m not without mistakes. Neither am I perfect. But we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.

“Happy new year to me. May the almighty guide all of us and protect our homes.”

2Baba accompanied the post with a picture that had him leaning in for a kiss with an Annie, who had eyes closed in pure joy.

Whether the kiss landed the next few days will show. From here we want it to land and never cease. Annie’s Instagram posts are equally telling.

She wrote: “Birthday blessings king. Oh Lanre. I wish you were here today.

“I can’t help to celebrate my big brother, (Sound) Sultan too, as I celebrate you my husband.

“It’s the way he loved and always protected me.

“That FORTIFIED Night holds so many beautiful memories. A boo @faridafasasi and I were really tearing up, while Lanre was holding unto us. A guy’s guy.”

The accompanying video was of 2Baba performing at his concert to celebrate his 40th birthday in 2015.

The “Guy’s guy” is another music legend, Sound Sultan, who passed on in July.

