25 years in music: 2Baba under fire for omitting estranged wife, Annie Idibia in his tributes

2Baba

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian music icon 2Baba recently celebrated his 25th anniversary in the industry with a heartfelt open letter expressing gratitude to those who contributed to his success.

However, the emotional tribute sparked controversy when fans noticed a glaring omission – his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

In the open letter, 2Baba thanked Nelson Brown, Baba Keke, D1, Eddie Lawani, and DJ Jimmy Jatt, among others, for their roles in shaping his career. Notably, Annie Idibia, who was his partner during the early days of his career, was not mentioned.

The omission has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media, with many accusing 2Baba of ingratitude and setting a bad precedent. Some users pointed out that Annie stood by him during the early stages of his career, supporting him through the rise of Plantashun Boiz and his solo breakthrough.

They argue that Annie Idibia played a significant role in his life and career, and her exclusion from the list of acknowledgments is a snub. “Not thanking the wife of many years ago who stood by you is wickedness,” one puritymoses fumes. Another user, ezibabyy wrote, “In all this, I didn’t see Annie’s appreciation because she was there for you as a wife then.” “Give Annie her flowers!! She was the grace carrier,” wrote miss_ulalia_landers, while sandymodiva wrote, “Which wife exactly? The one that was in Nursery school when you started, or the one that was there from the beginning?” Fans are still splitting fire following the exclusion.

Despite their marital challenges, many believe that 2Baba’s story cannot be complete without due reference to Annie Idibia. As his ex-wife, Annie supported 2Baba through various challenges and was a key figure in his rise to fame. The title “African Queen” which she earned after her role in the 2004 hit song, “African Queen” by 2Baba reflects her influence and stature in his life and the music industry. The song has become one of 2Baba’s most iconic songs, with some even calling it the greatest love song in Africa. It gained international recognition after being featured in the 2006 Hollywood movie “Phat Girlz.’ However, the controversy highlights the complexities of celebrity relationships and the importance of acknowledging those who have contributed to one’s success, regardless of the current state of their relationships. But despite the backlash, 2Baba has not publicly commented on the issue.