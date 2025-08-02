2Baba’s surprise traditional wedding to Natasha sparks mixed-reactions

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary Nigerian singer Innocent “2Baba” Idibia has set tongues wagging after videos and photos from his surprise traditional wedding to his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, surfaced online.

The union comes just months after 2Baba publicly announced his separation from his long-time wife, Annie Macaulay Idibia. His engagement to Natasha was made known in February, this year, barely days after confirming the separation.

Meanwhile, controversial actor and social media influencer Uche Maduagwu has slammed the singer, predicting that the union will not last for more than two years if 2Baba doesn’t apologize to his first wife, Annie. Maduagwu expressed his concerns in an Instagram post, pleading with fans to pray for 2Baba, alleging that God revealed to him that the union will not last.

“Honestly, I have never seen where a man will be looking unhappy on his traditional wedding day. Please, let us pray for 2Baba. God told me that this marriage will not last two years, if 2Baba doesn’t go and apologize to Annie,” Maduagwu wrote on IG.

However, the traditional wedding ceremony, which reportedly had only close family members in attendance, surfaced online through a trending video showing the couple posing with their traditional wedding cake. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with some sympathizing with 2Baba’s ex-wife, Annie, who had three children with him. Others have wondered about the haste of 2Baba’s remarriage before healing.

The couple’s traditional wedding was a beautiful celebration, with 2Baba and Natasha dressed in rich Edo attire. The singer was seen donning coral beads, a red velvet wrapper, and a matching beaded cap, while his bride stunned in traditional red attire. The couple shared a joyful moment when skit maker Mark Angel played the saxophone version of 2Baba’s classic hit “African Queen” during the event.