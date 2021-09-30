Governor Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed Governor Seyi Makinde’s 10 commissioner-nominees.

The nominees were confirmed by the lawmakers at the plenary on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of the nominees were dropped during a cabinet reshuffle.

The returning former commissioners are Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrahim.

ALSO READ: Nigeria not well, don’t deceive yourself – Ortom

The five new commissioner-nominees are Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof Misbau Babatunde, Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo and Mrs Kafilat Olayiwola.

The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, in his remarks urged the commissioners to utilise their positions for the betterment of the state.

“I know you all have your plans on how to take this state to a better place, please don’t relent on your oars because we are all working for a common goal,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria