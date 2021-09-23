.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Over 6,000 delegates will converge in Abuja to elect a new National Working Committee, NWC in October this year, Governor of Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state disclosed this in Abuja yesterday.

Fintiri who chairs the national convention organizing committee stated this at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, Thursday, shortly after inaugurating 15 sub convention committees at a ceremony attended by top party functionaries and Governors Nyesom Wike, Duoye Diri and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Bayelsa and Oyo state respectively.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Fintiri said,

“We are expecting over 6, 000 delegates by our new constitution and we are fully prepared for that. We’re expecting everybody in every ward that is a delegate to attend the convention.”

According to him, the leadership tussle in the party has largely been addressed even as he came short of saying the PDP has moved on from the crisis.

He said, “We are moving on. I am the chairman of the convention committee and you can see that we are doing our work. Everybody is happy and participating. I don’t see any crisis in this party.”

On which provision of the party’s constitution is likely to be amended, Fintiri stressed the importance of allowing the committee to complete its job, saying, “I don’t want to pre-empt anybody’s job. The work is segmented into sub-committees. The constitution committee is working, and I will wait for the report to be submitted before I make any comment on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PDP has appointed Governors Wike, Emmanuel and Darius as chairmen of Special Duties, Constitutional Amendment and Contact and Mobilisation sub-committees respectively.

Other appointments as announced by Senator Duoye Diri include Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mohammed Bello Adoke, Ifeanyi Okowa and Solomon Arase as chairmen of zoning, screening, screening appeal, accreditation and security committees.

Others are Ahmadu Fintiri (Electoral), Godwin Obaseki (publicity), Bala Mohammed (Venue), Mariya Waziri (Welfare and Entertainment), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Transportation), Biodun Olujimi (Protocol), Nuhu (Medical) and Ibrahim Tsauri (Secretariat).

The party’s national elective convention is slated for October 30/31 this year in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria