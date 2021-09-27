.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, KWALE

FOUNDER of Oyemike Political Network, OPN and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Valentine Oyemike, has said the organization would graduate 600 persons in computer training yearly.

Oyemike who spoke during the Commissioning of the Foundation’s Secretariat by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State, said the organization was a grassroot movement spread across all the wards in Ndokwa West council area.

He said: “We discovered that in this 21 century, there is no employment anywhere in the world without basic computer knowledge.

“The Secretariat is equipped with the state of the art modern-day computers, all business centre equipped with internet facilities which we will use to give Ndokwa sons and daughters basic computer knowledge.

“We will be graduating 50 persons on a monthly basis and in a year, we will have 600 graduands; that is our target. This is a pressure group under APC, but the people we are assisting cuts across all political parties. The secretariat is meant for everybody.”

On the preparedness of the APC for the 2023 election, he said the party has all it takes to win the polls in the state.

Commissioning the Secretariat, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, said the “tricks” being deployed by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State to rig elections in the state would be brought to an end in the 2023 polls.

Nwaoboshi said the Ndokwa people had had nothing to show for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led government in the state.

He commended the founder of the OPN, Chief Valentine Oyemike for the “wonderful project” which he said was out to provide computer knowledge to Ndokwa youths.

