Only 19,135 completed physical, online registration in Oyo — INEC

Oyo State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mutiu Agboke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday, said only about 19,135 persons have completed both online and physical registration of the Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, exercise in Oyo State.

The the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mutiu Agboke, disclosed this while speaking at a press conference in Ibadan.

Agboke said this constituted about 25 percent of the total 72,000 persons who have registered online.

“According to him, so far, we had 72,644 pre-registration online statistics, while 19,135 have completed both online and in-person (physical) registration,” he said.

The REC noted that most residents couldn’t complete their registrations due to the some challenges, ranging from the inability of some registrants to identify their wards and polling units.

Agboke emphasised that about 72,000 persons are still yet to collect their permanent Voters Card out of about over two million registered voters.

While declaring October 4 as the new date for the second quarter of the CVR exercise, the REC called for support from electorate and other relevant bodies in order to achieve a free fair and credible electioneering process.

“The In-Person (Physical) Registration at both INEC state office and Local Government offices began on July 26, accordingly.”

Agboke further affirmed that “registeration of voters will be displayed in the 33 local government areas from September 24 to 30.

“The aim is to enable citizens assist the commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list ahead of the cleaning up of the register before adding the fresh registrants to the current register and the printing of their Permanent Voter Cards for future elections.

