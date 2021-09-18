By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon, ASABA

AT least one person was feared dead and many others injured, weekend, following an inter communal crisis that erupted between Ogwashi-Uku and Otulu communities in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

A source in Otulu, alleged that trouble started when the people of Ogwashi-Uku stormed the community, killed one of their persons, pulled down their fences, making sacrifices and performing rituals.

The source who pleaded anonymity, alleged that Ogwashi-Uku people were led by their Obi (monarch) “to carry out the sacrilegious act, using goats and other items to perform sacrifices in our community. “

Saying that Otulu youths who could not bear the unwarranted sacrifices in their community confronted Ogwashi-Uku people, the source said: “One person was killed in the process. We have reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police”.

Meanwhile, the people of Ogwashi-Uku, alleged that the convoy of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, was attacked by some irate youths at Otulu satellite town of Ogwashi-Uku, smashing glasses of some vehicles in the Obi’s convoy.

The younger brother of the Obi, Prince Onyema Okonjo, who spoke with newsmen, said the Obi visited the satellite town to perform certain traditional rites meant to usher in peace and tranquility in Otulu as a satellite town of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom.

Prince Onyema Okonjo, said one of the irate youths was wounded by a stray bullet from the gun of one of the security agents, accompanied the Obi while he was trying to disarm him.

He said entreaties to the irate youths by himself and security agents to let the Obi have his right of way as he was going home after performing the rites, were rebuffed by the youths who had already set bonfire and barricaded Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo’s entourage from exiting the satellite town.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe said Otulu community youths apparently uncomfortable with what the Obi was doing, came out in their numbers.

Edafe said in the process, a stray bullet from the guns of one of the security men (not Police) who accompanied the monarch killed one of the youths, adding police were investigating the incident.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku community, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II has insisted that Otulu town remains a part and parcel of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom.

Obi Okonjo who stated this when he led members of his Obi-In-Council and community leaders to perform certain traditional rites to usher in peace in Otulu, emphasised that the agitation by a few to carve out Otulu from Ogwashi-Uku as an autonomous community was unacceptable.

The traditional ruler who sued for peace and cooperation of residents of Otulu town, stressed that “right from the time of their forebears, Otulu has remained a satellite town of Ogwashi-Uku and will always remain so”.

Saying that no stranger would be allowed to take over Otulu land from Ogwashi-Uku community, the monarch urged residents of the community to always bring their complains and differences to his palace for amicable resolution.

Recall that some residence of Otulu town, recently, embarked on protest, calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to rescue them from the hands of their neighbouring communities of Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Okiti, Issele-Mpetime and Issele-Azagba.

