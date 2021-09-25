By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared October 1st, 2021, sit-at-home day for all its members in South-East.

This is coming days after the separatist group threatened one month lockdown in the region following the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is in detention.

In a statement signed Saturday, by Emma Powerful, IPOB media and publicity secretary, the group declared this year’s Independence Day, as “Operation No Nigeria Flag in Biafraland”.

Read the full statement below:

“In line with the Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, and alliance between Ambazonia and Biafra nations, we the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to ask Biafrans to support and celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary on October 1st, 2021.

It is therefore, the delight of the Directorate of State, DOS, of our great movement, IPOB, that we inform Biafrans all over the world of this up-coming Independence Day Celebration of our great ally and neighbour, the Ambazonian people billed for 1st of October 2021.

We advise Biafrans to stand with Ambazonia people as they celebrate their God-given freedom and independence. We should bear in mind that our brothers and sisters in Ambazonia are passing through persecutions in the hands of Cameroonian Government just like Biafrans are facing similar ordeals in the hands of federal government of Nigeria.

We therefore urge world leaders to use the opportunity of the on-going United Nations General Assembly, UNGA meeting to discuss the sufferings of the two persecuted nations of Biafra and Ambazonia. Our people have suffered enough in the hands of our oppressors who are in bed with terrorists but derive pleasure in crushing peaceful agitators instead of addressing our genuine concerns.

IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafraland as a sign of our rejection of Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafraland on this day. Also IPOB has declared from today 25th September, 2021 that all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafraland must be brought down, Banks exceptional, IPOB leadership will communicate to Banks directly and give them reason they must peacefully bring down Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.

Everybody must strictly adhere to this directives from IPOB leadership, we want to let the world know you that Biafraland is not Nigeria and shall not be. Don’t say I don’t know, a word is enough for the wise.”