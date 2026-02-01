February 2 sit-at-home sacrosanct – IPOB

IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reminded Ndigbo and lovers of Biafra that the sit-at-home it declared on Monday, February 2, 2026, will still hold, saying it has not cancelled it.

The pro-Biafra group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, titled Monday, February 2, 2026 sit-at-home is sacrosanct and will hold, adding that no All Progressives Congress, APC government will stop it.

According to IPOB, “Biafrans are advised to beware of charlatans, ignore misinformation, and comply with the sit-at-home order on Monday, warning them never to be deceived by the agents of the APC government masquerading as Nnamdi Kanu’s close associate.

Powerful disclosed that those agents of APC wanted to deceive Biafrans with fake news of his resignation as the spokesman of IPOB, and non existent as human being, but that plan failed, and they resorted to calling him on the phone, asking him to call off the Monday, February 2, 2026, sit-at-home.

IPOB’s statement read, “Any government or APC agent masquerading as an IPOB member will be exposed in due course. It is public knowledge that Ifeanyi Ejiofor has been sacked by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and he neither represents him nor the IPOB led by Nazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ifeanyi Ejiofor was sacked over 2 years ago and has no business with Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Chinasa Nworu and Chika Edoziem contacted me last week and asked me to stop issuing statements publicizing our leader’s unlawful detention, and I refused.

“That was when they started plotting to hijack the leadership of IPOB and divert attention away from our leader. Those individuals appointed into the Directorate of State (DOS) by our leader have compromised the integrity of this struggle by meeting with Governor Soludo to undermine the solidarity shown to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the traders of Onitsha Main Market. They should be ashamed of themselves.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard every fake and fabricated resignation being circulated in my name. I spoke with a member of DOS two days ago in the person of Chinasa Nworu, who wants me to abandon our leader in detention. If I “do not exist,” the public should ask him who he spoke to.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ifeanyi Ejiofor wrote to me yesterday, requesting that I call off the sit-at-home. If I do not exist, who exactly did he write to? He no longer represents our leader and has no authority within IPOB.

“Anti-Biafra forces opposed to the release of our leader have infiltrated and hijacked the internet using my name and that of IPOB and DOS to confuse the public. Those political jobbers do not work for Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or speak for IPOB. They will be unmasked.

“I will be appearing on talk shows and granting radio and media interviews from today through tomorrow morning.

Attempts to use my temporary non-appearance to claim I “do not exist” are laughable.

“The same individuals I spoke with days ago are now spreading falsehoods online. While agents of the Nigerian government may have seized control of elements within DOS, the wider IPOB family remains uncontaminated.

“Biafrans are advised to beware of charlatans, ignore misinformation, and comply with the sit-at-home order on Monday.”

Vanguard News