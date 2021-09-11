By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A 23 years old student of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Etsako West local government area identified as Solomon Oboh has committed suicide shortly after classes on Friday.

The spokesperson of the school, Mustapha Oshiobugie who acknowledged the incident said he is yet to get the details.

Oboh who is a National Diploma (ND) 1 student of Public Administration, was reportedly found dangling in his room on Friday night.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the late Oboh from his suicide note instructed that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra who is said to be his girlfriend whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

He said; “Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class, we only came home later in the evening to find him dangling in the ceiling of his room at Bawack area of South Ibie.

“He was a very quiet boy who takes his academics very seriously. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression or whatsoever,” he said

