23-yr-old DELSU undergraduate crowned king

Daniel Afamefune Chukwujindu, 11th Ajeh of Ekwuoma Kingdom.

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ochuko Akuopha

A 23-year-old undergraduate of Microbiology at Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, Prince Daniel Afamefune Chukwujindu, has emerged as the 11th Ajeh of Ekwuoma Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Prince Daniel, who succeeds his late father, King Chinedu Samuel Chukwujindu, Ezeagu-Ukpo I, was formally enthroned yesterday after the completion of the burial rites of the late monarch, who died on June 2, 2026.

His emergence followed the age-long tradition of primogeniture in Ekwuoma, under which the first son of a reigning monarch succeeds his father.

Speaking after his installation as Ezeagu-Ukpo II, the new Ajeh expressed appreciation to the people for their confidence in him, pledging to uphold the customs and traditions of the kingdom.

“I appreciate the people of Ekwuoma for their confidence and support. I pledge to uphold the customs and traditions of our kingdom and promote peace, unity and development,” he said.

The young monarch called on the people to unite behind the traditional institution and contribute to the development of the kingdom.

“I call on all sons and daughters of Ekwuoma to unite behind the traditional institution. We must work collectively towards building a stronger and more prosperous community,” he said.

He stressed the need for cooperation among the traditional institution, government and the people in tackling challenges confronting the kingdom.

“The traditional institution, government and our people must cooperate to address the challenges facing Ekwuoma and advance the development of our kingdom,” the monarch said.

Vanguard News