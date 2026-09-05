Tacha breaks silence after arrest over alleged N5m fraud

Says,’I’ve never spoken to the lady in question before’

By Israel Ojekunle, Chidinma Nwobodo & Ihemeje Success

Former BBNaija star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has spoken out days after her arrest, insisting that the allegations against her were false.

Tacha was arrested at her Lagos residence on Sunday, August 30, after she failed to honour police invitations. The arrest, she says, followed an online accusation that she defrauded a woman of N5 million.

In an interview with our reporters on Thursday, Tacha traced the issue to a social media user, Olajide @joph007_. who claimed she collected money from a woman seeking financial help for her husband’s kidney transplant.

Sharing screenshots of the posts, Tacha described Olajide’s comments as “derogatory,” including calling her “Ashawo” and making other remarks about her character.

“I have never spoken to the woman in question before,” Tacha said. “Somebody just came online and accused me of collecting N5 million from a woman who is seeking financial assistance for her sick husband. Meanwhile I have never spoken to the woman before.”

According to her, the situation escalated after the allegations went viral, which eventually led to police involvement. She revealed that her legal team first approached the matter through a civil route before it moved to a criminal investigation.

Tacha maintained that the N5 million fraud claim is completely false and said she is cooperating with authorities to clear her name.