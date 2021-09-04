Obaseki commiserates with Sowore over brother's death

Olajide Sowore

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki assured that the state government will work with relevant security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident, noting that efforts will be intensified to bring the culprits to book.

Olajide Sowore was reported to have been killed by gunmen on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Okada area of Edo State. He was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

According to Governor Obaseki, “I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

