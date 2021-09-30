By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A foremost politician and an advocate of zoning Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Lamba (Dan masanin Yauri) Thursday rejects the decision taken by northern governors not to allow power to shift to another region in Nigeria.

According to him, the decision was selfish and insincere not in the best interest of Nigerians and north itself “the governors took the decision for their selfish interest because they wants to continue to remain in power and control the economy, hence the noise about VAT and power , so they could have more money to manipulate at the expense of the masses.

He noted that both northern and southern governors are only there to represent their interest and not the people they represent. He condemned the silence of northern governors on the decisions taken by their counter parts on open grazing, saying 85% of the economy of the country is being controlled by the south in the north. He therefore noted that its improper to say that northerners cannot live in the south to do their lawful businesses.

On power rotation Lamba said that zoning is the only solution to the country’s power tussle, adding that Nigeria does not belong to Hausa/fulani, Yoruba or Igbo or any tribe because we have over three hundred ethnic tribes.

He stated that, if zoning is not possible Yorubas will have remained in power when Obasanjo ruled for 8 good years he would have handed over to yet another Yoruba man from the west but he endorsed late Yar, adua from the north which means power is rotational so both governors are on their own “in my own candid opinion the leader can come from any tribe, region or religion provided he will be a leader for all. I don’t have any problem with that, but I have problem with governors concentrating mainly on issues that affects them. Fundamental issues like banditry prevalent in the north and pockets of killings in the south, so what we need is a roundtable to iron out our problems but I still stand for zoning he said.