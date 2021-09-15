NIPOST cracks down on illegal courier operators in Abuja

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department(CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service, (NIPOST), has clampdown on illegal logistics operators in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The enforcement was carried out by a combined task force of the team from CLRD, NIPOST Investigation and Security team, Police officers from the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) Lagos, Officers from FCT Command led by the Assistant General Manager in charge of Ethics, Complain and Strategy at CLRD, Mr Worimegbe Banks on Wednesday.

The teams had earlier called on the Chief Operating Officer, NIPOST, Mr Ahamdu Yahya Rufa’i at NIPOST Corporate Headquarters, seeking Management’s support ahead of the task.

Mr Rufa’i in his response emphasized the efforts of the organization in the process of regulations of the operations of the CLRD.

He said that the first steps to take before any clampdown exercise is to carry out due diligence and importantly, regular sensitization and enlightenment.

He reiterated the Postmaster General/CEO, NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi’s commitment to the need to keep engaging and creating an enabling environment for licensed operators and investors to operate without hindrances.

Trackhub Logistics at Busy Mart Plaza, Jabi District, DOVATRUST, Norm Synergy Ventures LTD, Maitama, and Area 10 Business Complex were the three apprehended illegal operators.

One unlicensed operators’ office was sealed during the operation while others items such as dispatch motor-bike, logbooks, invoice/receipt booklets were confiscated from illegal operators.

Nigerian Postal Service Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST by law has the mandate to license, monitor and regulate Courier and Logistics operations in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria