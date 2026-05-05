Troops intercept ammunition courier, recover 250 rounds in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with operatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), have intercepted a suspected ammunition courier along the Abaji–Kwali Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



Sources said the operation was carried out at about 7:09 p.m. on Monday, May 3, by personnel of the 176 Guards Battalion following credible intelligence.



According to the sources, the troops mounted a snap checkpoint along the route where they stopped a vehicle conveying the suspect.



A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of 250 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition concealed in the engine compartment.



The suspect was immediately taken into custody along with the recovered ammunition for further interrogation and investigation.



The sources added that efforts are ongoing to track and dismantle the network behind the illegal movement of ammunition.