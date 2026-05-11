FG cracks down on illegal admissions, retains 16-year entry age for varsities

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

…warns that admissions outside JAMB CAPS will not be recognised

… NCE, ND candidates with fewer than 4 passes exempted from writing UTME

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared war on illegal admissions into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, warning universities, polytechnics and colleges of education that any admission conducted outside the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s Central Admissions Processing System, CAPS, would be treated as unlawful and attract stiff sanctions, including possible suspension of operating licences.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, issued the stern warning on Monday in Abuja while delivering his address at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions.

In a sweeping policy speech that signalled a new era of strict compliance, accountability and digital reforms in the education sector, the minister insisted that the federal government would no longer tolerate parallel admission systems capable of undermining merit, transparency and public trust.

“Admissions conducted outside this framework are illegal and will not be recognised,” Alausa declared.

He added: “I have resisted many attempts at condoning illegality in the admissions process. I will not be a party to such actions.”

The minister warned that heads of institutions found violating the policy would face severe regulatory consequences.

“Any institution found to have conducted admissions outside the CAPS will be held accountable, and appropriate sanctions shall be applied without hesitation,” he said.

Alausa also announced that the Federal Government had retained 16 years as the minimum admission age into tertiary institutions across the country, following what he described as extensive consultations and policy reviews.

According to him, the decision was aimed at balancing inclusivity with academic readiness, even as he acknowledged the existence of exceptionally gifted students.

The minister, however, unveiled major relief for candidates seeking admission into colleges of education and agriculture-related programmes.

Under the new policy, candidates applying for the Nigeria Certificate in Education, NCE, with a minimum of four credit passes would no longer be required to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The exemption, he disclosed, would also apply to candidates seeking admission into National Diploma programmes in non-technology, agricultural and agriculture-related courses.

Despite the waiver, affected candidates would still be mandated to register with JAMB for screening and admission processing through CAPS.

The minister described the policy as a strategic move to widen access to higher education, boost teacher education, encourage agricultural studies and tackle the growing challenge of out-of-school adolescents.

Alausa further highlighted the Federal Government’s aggressive reforms in tertiary education, including the operationalisation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, which provides interest-free student loans for tuition and upkeep.

He described the scheme as a “strategic investment” designed to remove financial barriers preventing qualified Nigerians from accessing higher education.

The minister also revealed that the government was pushing for full digitalisation of national examinations and the integration of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies into tertiary curricula to prepare Nigerian graduates for the demands of the modern economy.

On industrial harmony in universities, Alausa hailed the successful renegotiation of the Federal Government’s agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, describing the 2025 pact as a “national turning point”.

According to him, the agreement would improve staff welfare, enhance research funding, reduce industrial disputes and guarantee uninterrupted academic calendars.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating examination malpractice through enhanced verification systems and stronger collaboration among regulatory agencies.

The minister commended JAMB for deploying technology effectively in managing admissions and praised the board’s data integrity and transparency, which he said had strengthened policy planning and evidence-based governance in the education sector.

He urged stakeholders at the meeting to approach deliberations with patriotism and integrity, stressing that the future of millions of Nigerian youths depended on the credibility and fairness of the admissions system.

“We are called upon to build a tertiary education system that is accessible yet rigorous, inclusive yet merit-driven, and innovative yet firmly grounded in accountability and excellence,” he stated.