Lagos, stakeholders parley dispatch riders to curb fatal crashes on highways

. Identify major causes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government through the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Nigeria Postal Service, NIPOST, and other stakeholders, on Thursday, convened a high-level strategic road safety and regulatory engagement with courier and dispatch riders in the State, aimed at curbing the incessant avoidable fatal crashes on the roads.

The stakeholders who expressed worry over the menace, identified various factors as being responsible for the incessant fatal crashes.

LASTMA, however, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the State Government towards promoting sanity, discipline, regulatory compliance and enhanced safety on roads involving dispatch riders and commercial motorcyclists, Okoda across the metropolis.

The engagement, themed; “Ride Smart, Stay Alive,” was held at the LASTMA headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos.

The event attracted distinguished assemblage of critical stakeholders within the transportation ecosystem, including representatives of courier and dispatch operators, security agencies, transport unions, road safety advocates and senior government officials, all united by a collective resolve to curb the disturbing spate of road traffic accidents.

Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, represented by the Director of Transport Operations, Engr. Olasukanmi Ojowuro, underscored the imperative necessity for dispatch riders and courier operators to imbibe a culture of responsible riding, unwavering compliance with traffic regulations and heightened safety consciousness while operating on roads.

Musa observed that the strategic engagement became expedient in view of the alarming rise in road traffic infractions, recalling tragic incidents including the death of two dispatch riders at the Eko Bridge corridor following a collision with an articulated truck, as well as another fatal accident at the PWD Railway Crossing in Ikeja involving a rider who reportedly attempted a dangerous crossing across the rail.

According to him, investigations and field observations revealed that the crashes were majorly caused by over-speeding, reckless overtaking, riding against traffic, fatigue, poor motorcycle maintenance, traffic light violations and the use of mobile phones while riding, among others.

According to him, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property through the implementation of sustainable transportation policies, institutional reforms and continuous stakeholders’ engagements aimed at entrenching orderliness, professionalism and operational efficiency within the transportation sector.

He further admonished riders and operators to perceive road safety regulations not as punitive measures, but as indispensable safeguards deliberately designed to preserve human lives and facilitate seamless vehicular movement across the State.

Earlier, the General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, stated that dispatch riders remain critical partners in sustaining the efficient movement of goods and services within the State’s rapidly expanding commercial landscape.

Bakare-Oki disclosed that operational reports on activities involving dispatch riders in 2025 revealed that over 862 crash victims were rescued through various emergency interventions, while more than 16,641 vehicles were impounded for traffic-related offences, including reckless driving, obstruction, overloading and mechanical defects.

He revealed that several tragic incidents involving dispatch riders had been recorded along major traffic corridors such as: Eko Bridge, Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Otedola Bridge axis, Ikorodu Road, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and Railway crossing points around Ikeja.

Bakare-Oki, maintained that the major causes of the unfortunate crashes include; reckless overtaking, driving against traffic, fatigue arising from prolonged working hours, poor motorcycle maintenance, traffic light violations, use of mobile phones while riding and non-compliance with extant safety regulations, particularly the use of crash helmets and reflective jackets, among others.

According to him: “Beyond these safety concerns, dispatch riders also operate under enormous commercial pressure to meet stringent delivery timelines and customer expectations, often navigating difficult traffic conditions for prolonged hours on a daily basis.

“Every avoidable crash involving a dispatch rider remains a painful reminder that safety must continue to occupy the highest pedestal of our collective priorities.”

Head of Courier Services at NIPOST, Gideon Shonde, said the agency was leveraging technology-driven innovations such as QR codes and digital “booster tags” to improve rider profiling, tracking and operational accountability.

He noted that NIPOST had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation to strengthen joint enforcement operations and industrial training programmes for riders.

Shonde stressed the importance of licensing, ethical conduct and adherence to operational standards, warning against overloading, unsafe riding and criminal activities such as the transportation of illicit substances through dispatch services.

President of the Professional Logistics Association, Olujuwon Shielu, called for stricter speed regulation, continuous rider education and stronger collaboration between professional bodies and government agencies.

He stated that regular sensitisation, formal training and voluntary compliance with traffic laws would significantly improve safety standards and reduce fatalities among dispatch riders.

Meanwhile, a paper presented during the engagement by Chief Superintendent of Police, SP Yemisi Alli, titled, “Synergy Within Government Agencies for Collaboration in Road Traffic Management,” stressed that effective road safety management requires coordinated efforts among engineering, enforcement, education and emergency response agencies.

The paper emphasized that shared information, unified data systems and joint decision-making among government institutions were essential to reducing preventable deaths on Lagos roads.

Participants at the engagement commended LASTMA for organising what they described as a timely, pragmatic and impactful initiative geared towards achieving safer roads and a more coordinated dispatch operation framework within Lagos State.

The strategic engagement formed part of broader efforts by LASTMA to sensitise operators on extant traffic regulations governing their activities on public roads while strengthening collaborative safety initiatives within the transportation ecosystem in Lagos State.