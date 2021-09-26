.The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted three days of sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Monday with patches of clouds over the Northern region throughout the day.

It further predicted strong prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna and Taraba.

The agency forecast thundery activities over southern parts of Borno State during the afternoon to evening hours.

“ Cloudy skies should prevail over the Northcentral states with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kwara State during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue State.

“Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and coastal region with chances of rains over parts of Oyo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Delta State in the morning hours,“ it said.

According to it, further into the day, rains are expected over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Ekiti, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River State in the afternoon to evening hours.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies to prevail over the northern region on Tuesday with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba State.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe and Kaduna State later in the day.

“ Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North-central with isolated thunderstorms anticipated over parts of Benue State in the morning hours.

“ There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the inland and the coastal cities of the South in the morning hours with chances of rains over Imo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers, “ it said.

It envisaged rains over Anambra, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Enugu, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa as the day progresses.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Adamawa, Kebbi, Taraba, Bauchi, Kaduna, Borno and Gombe State on Wednesday.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies with thunderstorms over the North later in the day.

It predicted the Northcentral region to be predominantly cloudy with thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with rains over parts of Oyo, Imo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over most parts of the region, “ it predicted.

