Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday expressed faith in the unity of the country dispelling insinuations in some quarters that the country is due for a split.

“Nigeria has come to stay,’’ Obaseki said as he received visiting Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at Government House, Benin.

Buratai served as Chief of Army Staff between 2015 and 2021 before being appointed as Nigeria’s ambassador to Republic of Benin.

“We are facing our challenges like other countries in the world and that is why we need leaders like you.

“We will continue to do our own beat in contributing to the harmony and unity of Nigeria.’’

Obaseki said that the country was building on foundation laid by Buratai in combating insecurity.

The former army chief was in Edo to inaugurate a centre named after him at Igbinedion University, Okada – “Buratai Centre for Contemporaries Security Affairs’’.

Obaseki said, “the foundation you laid as chief of army staff, is what we are building on today. You are here in Edo because we appreciate what you have done for this country.

“Our Esama (Chief Gabriel Igbinedion) of Benin, who we are very proud of, is a man of foresight, who is always full of gratitude, and named that centre after you.

“It was deliberate because at no time in our history have we faced the kind of security challenges than you faced as chief of army staff.

“We could see how God used you to overcome those challenges.

“For us as a state, the relationship we have with the military today was laid during your tenure.

“You are here today to commission a centre; at no time in our history do we need to focus on security as strategically as we should now.

“As a state, we will continue to work with the national authorities,’’ the governor added.

Earlier, Buratai, said that he was Benin to inaugurate the centre named after him at the Igbinedion University, Okada.

He commended Obaseki for his developmental stride and thanked him for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army.

Buratai said that the establishment of constabularies security outfit in Edo would enable the civil authority and military to work together to achieve the needed security.

The ambassador also condoled with the governor on the death of legendary musician, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.