.

*As foreign trade rises 23% to N12 trn

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the nation recorded a trade deficit of N1.8 trillion in the second quarter of the year (Q2’21) even as its foreign trade rose by 23 per cent to N12 trillion from N9.8 trillion in Q1’21.

The bureau disclosed this today in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics Report for Q2’21.

The bureau said: “ During Q2’21, the total merchandise trade stood at N12.03 trillion representing 23 percent

increase over the value (N9.8 trillion) recorded in Q1’21 and 88.7 percent increase compared to Q2’20.

“This increase resulted from the sharp increase in export value during the quarter under review.

According to NBS, the export component of this trade was valued at N5.08 trillion or 42 percent while the import was valued at N6.95 trillion or 58 percent while the trade balance stood at a deficit of N1.87 trillion.

It said:“The crude oil which is the major component of export trade stood at N4.07 trillion or 80.3 per cent of total export. This further shows a sharp increase of 111 per cent in Crude oil value in Q2’21 compared to (N1.9 trillion)

recorded in Q1’21 while the Non-crude oil export recorded N1 trillion or 20 per cent of total export trade during Q2’21.”

On export, the bureau stated: “Export by section revealed that Mineral products accounted for N4.6 trillion or 91 per cent of total export trade. This was followed by vehicles, aircraft and parts; vessels etc N141.73 billion or

3.0 percent , vegetable products N92.80 billion or 1.8 per cent among others.

“In terms of regional trade, Nigeria exported most products to Asia (N1.8 trillion or 36 per cent), Europe (N1.8 trillion or 36 per cent), America (N806.81billion or 16 per cent) and Africa (N584.11 billion or 12 per cent) while Oceania totalled N23.28 billion or 0.5 per cent.

“During the quarter goods worth N363.3 billion was exported to ECOWAS.”

NBS said that most goods were exported to India (N949.05 billion or 18.7 per cent), Spain (N524.49 billion or 10 per cent), Canada (N355.60 billion or 7.0 per cent) and Netherlands (N298.29billion or 5.9 per cent) and United States (N256.63 billion or 5.1 per cent).

On import, the bureau said: “Imports by SITC revealed that machinery & transport equipment accounted for N2.5 trillion or

36 per cent of total import trade. This was followed by chemicals & related products N1.3 trillion or

18 per cent, mineral fuel N1.1 trillion or 16 per cent, food and live animals N951.28 billion or 14 per cent and

manufactured goods N640.47 billion or 9.2 per cent among others.

“Import trade classified by region showed Asia as the leading partner with a record of N3.5 trillion or

50 per cent. The next leading partner was Europe with N2.3 trillion or 33 per cent.

“Others are America N869 billion or 13 per cent, Africa N248.8 billion or 4.0 per cent and Oceania N58 billion or 0.84 per cent.

“Out of the value recorded for Africa, imports from ECOWAS countries accounted for N24.2 billion .”

Vanguard News Nigeria