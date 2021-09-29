…Urges region to be ready to play host to Mr. President

By Chris Ochayi & Oghenerukevwe Akporhonor

Basking on euphoria of achievements recently recorded in the area of projects completion, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has boasted that he will open the floodgate for commissioning of landmark projects in coming days.

Akpabio, therefore, urged the people of the region be ready to play host to President Muhammadu Buhari as he will be inviting him to commission more landmark projects that are people oriented, executed with the support, exceptional show of love and total commitment of the people of the region.

Speaking during the official commissioning ceremony of Muhammadu Buhari Special Protection Unit, SPU, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers Capital, Akpabio said the project is part of the development strides of the present administration to improve the lives of the people of Niger Delta region.

The Muhammadu Buhari Special Protection Unit, SPU, Base 6 of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, was built and donated by Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Akpabio said the NDDC awarded contracts for various components of the Complex, broken down into Six Lots featuring One Commander’s Residence, One- Second –in-Command’s Residence, 64 Apartments, One armoury, Parade ground, Underground cells and Gate House Unit awarded in 2012 but was stalled due to neglect by the successive administrations in the NDDC.

However, due to the compelling desire of Mr. President to identify, finish and commission legacy projects, upon reassigning the supervision of the NDDC to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, gave a marching order that ongoing projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people must be prioritized and completed for effective utilization of funds and benefit to the people of the region, the completion and commissioning of the complex and other projects to reposition NDDC is in line with this directive, he stressed.

The Minister stated that in repositioning the NDDC, the Forensic Audit expected to spur the Commission towards optimal performance and provide the needed infrastructural and socio-economic development for the people of the Niger Delta region has been completed and the report submitted to Mr. President through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, adding that the Ministry also completed and commissioned the NDDC Permanent Headquarters Office Complex which has ended yearly office rentals and heavy diesel consumption.

He noted that without proper housing and other facilities, it will be difficult for the force to respond swiftly to security challenges and because the peace currently being enjoyed in the region and particularly Rivers State is largely due to effort of the Police “the Ministry will continue to ensure collaboration and partnerships that will benefit both the police, other security agencies, the NDDC, the Niger Deltans and Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria