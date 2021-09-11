.

By Juliet Ebirim

Following his nine-year hiatus from the entertainment scene since his sensational stint on the 2012 MTN Project Fame reality show, Marvellous Odiete is set to take the gospel music industry by storm.

Known for electrifying, soul-stirring and powerful R&B renditions during the show, Marvellous who came second at the competition has relaunched into the industry with his first single, You Are Worthy. “I just dropped You Are Worthy last month. It is doing well and garnering great reviews.

You’re worthy was born out of pain. I was in a very dark place in my life at that time. I wrote that song in 2010 and I was able to only share it once or twice in my church in Port Harcourt. Depression was setting in, things were not going right in my life and I was beginning to ask God a lot of questions. That was the best song God gave to me at the time and I had to write it down. That song gave me hope and strength.”

According to the music star who is the son of popular “All Glory to the Lord” singer, Bishop John Odiete, his reggae single ‘I’m Not Alone’ will debut in September ahead of his 2022 body of work. “It is dropping on September 26 by God’s grace. Aside from that we’ve been working and recording. And by God’s grace before the end of next year’s first quarter, the full gospel album should be out.”

Marvellous is married with kids and runs an entertainment company – Blue Pictures Entertainment (a film distribution, exhibition and production company) which he manages with his wife as an executive director. “I just decided to stay out of the radar for some time because I was focusing on family, and work.

There has been a struggle about whether I should come back or not. Also my wife kept encouraging me, praying for me to come back. At the end of the day, the voice which I have is given to me by God, so I had to make a decision if I wanted to come back or not. I’m glad to say I’m back, doing what I love.”

The ‘You Are Worthy’ crooner also noted that he’s open to collaborating with artistes of different genres. “I don’t have a problem with featuring a secular musician. If Jesus Christ could attend a secular party, then who am I? My ministry and what I am called to do is a ministry of reconciliation and I am not sending people away from the presence of God. So, if I find myself there, why not? I will definitely love to collaborate with Wizkid, Burnaboy and Tiwa Savage, I’m open.” he said.