A man, Emeka Madukwe, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I, Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing fabrics worth N300,000.

The police charged Madukwe, whose address was not given with theft and giving false information.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr A.O. Osho , told the court that the defendant entered a textile fabric shop located at No 9, Modibo lane, Garki International Market and told the sales representative that the owner of the shop has instructed that she gives him fabric worth N300, 000.

Osho said, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 178 and 95 of the Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Kogi govt debunks allegations of diverting N20bn bailout funds

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported at Garki Police station by the complainant, Hannah Adeniyi of Gaduwa, Abuja.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada said the surety must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

He ordered that the surety must provide means of Identification, valid address verified by an officer of the court and also provide an Affidavit of Kinship.

Maiwada adjourned the case until September 22 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria