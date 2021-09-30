Kolawole Akinmosun, Chairman and CEO Powaline Limited in the United Kingdom, is also the Management and projects manager for ALS, Elite Construction, Sphere Solutions and Basebuild Limited.

A member of human rights association in the United Kingdom is ready to contribute his quota to the development of his community and the nation at large.

Akinmosun is not new in politics. He is a youth advocate, philanthropist and also a social commentator and come 2023, the young businessman is contesting for the seat of Irele/Okitipupa, federal constituency, Ondo State in 2023 on the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC.

He had his early education in Ode Irele in Ondo state. The young philanthropist , who also had a part of his secondary education at the Premier College, Ode-Irele, before proceeding to earn his first degree in geology and mineral science at the prestigious University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

He had his compulsory National Youth Services Corps, NYSC’s programme in Akwa Ibom State, where he was honoured with a “Best Corper of the Year in 2009” due to his outstanding performance for embarking and completing numerous community projects.

The project including building of a 3-phase of bus stop at Ekauruk Eshiet; he sponsored quiz competitions across the state of Akwa Ibom and also embarked on cassava stems farm to support vision 2020 of Nigeria.

The patriotic activities were recommended for national award and had some projects named after him in Akwa Ibom State after the excellent delivery of the mandatory one year service.

The humanitarian has sponsored many less-privileged children’s education through Billycares Charity Foundation.

Vanguard News Nigeria