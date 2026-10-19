Don’t distract Oyebanji with 2030 politics, Tinubu warns

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

Governor pledges to serve with greater humility

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — President Bola Tinubu has cautioned politicians in Ekiti State against declaring interest in the 2030 governorship election while Governor Biodun Oyebanji is beginning his second term, warning that premature politicking could distract the administration and undermine governance.

Tinubu gave the warning on Sunday at a thanksgiving service marking Oyebanji’s second-term inauguration, where the governor pledged to intensify efforts to tackle poverty and unemployment, promote industrialisation and drive economic growth.

Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, were inaugurated for a second term on Friday at the Ekitiparapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, at a ceremony attended by the President.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti, Tinubu, who was represented by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, urged the political class to place the collective interest of the state above personal ambition.

He commended Oyebanji for completing his first term and urged him to sustain his inclusive approach to governance and respect for all citizens.

“To the political class, let us show love to this administration. Let us show love to Ekiti. Loyalty to Governor Oyebanji is loyalty to Ekiti. It is when we are loyal that we won’t distract him or start declaring to occupy his seat so early,” Tinubu said.

He added: “Whoever says he wants to become the governor in the next three years is an enemy of progress. Let us bear in mind that the moment you declare interest in governorship, there will be distraction.

“Don’t let us see politics as the only industry in Ekiti. Let us think of other things and look at the larger picture and the interest of Ekiti.”

The President urged Oyebanji to remain focused, humble and accessible throughout his second term.

“I appeal to you, continue to be whom you are. Let no one, not the traditional rulers, not the former governors, not the political class, not the civil servants, not the women or youth groups change whom you are,” he said.

Tinubu described Oyebanji’s return for a second term as an opportunity to consolidate on his achievements, noting that continuity in governance should translate into better performance.

“You are not the first governor to run for a second term, but to the glory of God, you were the first to hand over to yourself. Others fought hard to come back. This was a grace,” he said.

“Whoever breaks the jinx of second term after you will have you as a reference point. There is power in continuity, so you must work hard to ensure continuity in this state. God will help you to perform better.”

In his remarks, Oyebanji thanked the people of Ekiti for their support and promised that his second term would deliver greater benefits, with emphasis on industrialisation and shared prosperity.

“Let me assure you that my second term will be better than the first term with emphasis on industrialisation and prosperity for our people. In our first, we had put infrastructures in place to attract investors to this state. With industrialisation, employment will be here and everyone will prosper,” the governor said.

He, however, stressed that attracting industries would require cooperation between the government, traditional rulers and communities, particularly on land acquisition for investors.

“But government alone can’t do it, so we are partnering with our traditional rulers on the issue of land. Investors won’t come when people are not ready to release lands and if there is no cooperation from the people, there will be problem. There are sacrifices we have to make to bring industries here,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the responsibility arising from the support he received in the last election, pledging to serve the people with humility and remain accessible.

“I know I am confronted with the burden of 87.7% of total votes cast you gave me in the last election. I know that the only way I can go is for me to serve Ekiti in the way that glorifies God.

“I promise before God and man today that I will serve you with humility, listen to you and connect with you,” he said.

Oyebanji added that he hoped to leave office with a record that would earn him the respect of the people and his predecessors.

“It is my desire that after my exit, I should be able to walk tall like my predecessors are doing,” he said.

In his homily, the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Andrew Olusola Ajayi, urged the governor to regard his position as a trust to be exercised in the interest of the people.

The cleric said Oyebanji’s second term should be devoted to serving God and humanity, warning that public office carried a responsibility for which he would ultimately be accountable.

“Do you know what God wants from you in this second term, it is for you to serve Him and humanity. You are not the owner of Ekiti State, but a steward,” Ajayi said.

He urged the governor to maintain his integrity and sustain the qualities that had earned him public trust.

“People are talking good things about you. Please, continue in this goodness. You should also maintain your integrity. You are a man of integrity, you must know this,” he said.

The First Lady, Prof. Olayemi Oyebanji, led choristers in a special rendition during the service.

Dignitaries at the event included former governors Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni; former Governor Kayode Fayemi, represented by his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Senators Yemi Adaramodu and Cyril Fasuyi; and members of the House of Representatives, Femi Bamisile, Sola Fatoba and Biodun Omoleye.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders, traders and civil servants were also present.