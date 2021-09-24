Prof Suleiman Khalid, Chairman, Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says the state government has spent over N4.5 billion on the construction and renovation of classrooms in primary schools across the state.

Khalid stated this on Friday at the presentation of furniture donated to the Atiku Bagudu Science Model Primary School, Birnin Kebbi by Hajiya Asma’u Mai’eka, a member of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

He said that the money also covered the construction of of other structures, including conveniences, provision of furniture and instructional materials.

The projects, he said, included the rehabilitation of 540 blocks of classrooms and construction of 511 new ones.

Khalid said that a total of 1,051 classroom projects were executed in 1,907 schools across the state as well as provision of assorted instructional materials, vocational facilities and teacher capacity building programmes.

According to him, the projects are part of measures towards ensuring the provision of conducive learning atmosphere for teachers and pupils.

He said that, “No education can rise above the level of its teachers.

“Kebbi state government has made tremendous investments in basic education, the state is leading in this direction.

“A total of 138 boreholes drilled, 130 toilets constructed, 77 paremeter fence also constructed, and 22,892 sets of furniture procured for distribution to 1,907 schools across the state,” he said.

The Chairman appealed to people in the state to reciprocate the gesture by giving back to the society, stressing that aeducation is the responsibility of all.

“This gesture by Hajiya Asma’u Mai’eka-Mohammed does not only deserve commendation but it is worth emulating by all and sundry.

“You don’t have to give us furniture, you can build a classroom or a block of classrooms, you can also renovate.”

One can also provide teaching aids or instructional materials even if it is a window or a ceiling, you can provide.

“Even with N5,000 or N2,000 you can come and fix a dilapidated structure or provide something that is lacking in the school.”

This is a support to the education sector because we want people to be fully involved in the management and running of our educational institutions” he said.

