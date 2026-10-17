Remi Tinubu urges more opportunities for vulnerable families

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for sustained efforts to expand access to education, healthcare, skills acquisition, decent livelihoods and economic opportunities, particularly for vulnerable families, as Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2026 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

In a message issued on Saturday, Tinubu said the occasion, observed under the theme “United for Peace and Human Rights,” highlighted the collective responsibility to build a society where everyone could live with dignity and hope.

“The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2026, with the theme ‘United for Peace and Human Rights,’ reminds us of our collective responsibility to build a society where every person can live with dignity and hope, access meaningful opportunities, and thrive to realise their full potential,” she said.

The First Lady stressed that efforts to tackle poverty must prioritise vulnerable households and create conditions that enable people to improve their living standards.

“We must continue expanding access to education, healthcare, skills, decent livelihoods, and economic opportunities, especially for vulnerable families,” she said.

She added that compassion, effective interventions and sustained collaboration were essential to helping individuals and families escape poverty.

“Through compassion, effective interventions, and sustained collaboration, we can create pathways out of poverty and towards shared prosperity,” she said.

Tinubu wished Nigerians a happy International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The day is observed annually on October 17.

According to the United Nations, the theme for 2026–2028 is “United for Peace and Human Rights”, while the focus for this year is “Safe Homes for All”.