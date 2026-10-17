Troops rescue 27 abducted residents in Katsina Forest

By Fauziyya Lawal, Katsina

KATSINA — Troops of the Nigerian Army, working with local hunters and the Community Watch Corps, have rescued 27 residents abducted by armed bandits during an attack on Gamji village in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, also claimed the life of a 70-year-old resident, Alhaji Saleh Kasim, while six cows were reportedly rustled.

The Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

According to the statement, signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, about 40 armed bandits, reportedly led by a gang leader identified as Kachalla Alhaji Bawa Kabir, invaded the community in the early hours of October 16 on 20 motorcycles.

The attackers abducted 27 residents, comprising mainly women, children and elderly people, and killed Kasim during the raid.

The ministry said security forces launched a coordinated operation after receiving intelligence about the attack.

Troops of the 17 Brigade mobilised alongside local hunters and members of the Community Watch Corps to pursue the fleeing attackers and secure the release of the victims.

The joint security team reportedly blocked escape routes towards the Madaci forest enclave to prevent the bandits from moving the abducted residents deeper into the forest.

The operation culminated at about 6pm on Friday when troops engaged the suspected bandits at Tashar Bawa forest and rescued all 27 victims, according to the statement.

The rescued residents were subsequently taken to the Machika Military Forward Operating Base for medical attention and other necessary care.

The ministry added that joint security teams had commenced clearance operations to track down suspected members of the gang who escaped the encounter.

The operations are also aimed at preventing possible reprisal attacks and protecting Gamji and neighbouring communities from further threats.

Mu’azu commended the troops of the 17 Brigade, local hunters and the Community Watch Corps for their prompt response, courage and cooperation, which he said contributed to the successful rescue.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Katsina State Government, under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, to protecting lives and property and intensifying security operations in communities affected by criminal activities.