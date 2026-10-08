Kebbi teachers get consequential salary adjustment, NUT clarifies

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

BIRNIN KEBBI — The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has clarified that the state government did not newly approve a N75,000 minimum wage specifically for teachers, saying the amount was earlier approved for workers across the state.

The state NUT Chairman, Comrade Abubakar Zaki Sarki, made the clarification at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, explaining that teachers were now benefiting from the consequential salary adjustment arising from the approved minimum wage.

According to him, the adjustment followed the verification and review of the state’s teaching workforce and was aimed at aligning teachers’ salaries with the new wage structure.

Sarki said the state government had commenced implementation of the consequential adjustment for 17,620 verified teachers following Governor Nasir Idris’ approval and endorsement of the White Paper on the report of the committee set up to audit the teaching workforce and review the applicable salary structure.

“The N75,000 minimum wage was not newly approved for teachers. It had earlier been approved for workers in the state. What is being implemented for teachers now is the consequential adjustment required to align their salaries with the approved minimum wage structure,” he said.

The NUT chairman said the salary review had helped to close the gap between teachers and other workers in the state who were already covered by the N75,000 minimum wage.

He also disclosed that the state government had approved the payment of responsibility allowances to headteachers and assistant headteachers serving in public primary schools.

Sarki said the affected teachers would begin to receive the adjusted salaries and approved allowances with effect from September 2026.

He commended the Kebbi State Government for what he described as its sustained commitment to improving teachers’ welfare and strengthening the education sector.

The NUT chairman specifically cited the government’s rehabilitation of 2,650 schools and construction of 200 new schools, describing the projects as significant interventions aimed at improving the learning environment and strengthening public education in the state.

He urged teachers across the state to reciprocate the government’s efforts by rededicating themselves to their duties and maintaining high standards of professionalism, discipline and commitment to educating children.

Sarki also advised members of the public to disregard what he described as misleading claims being circulated by “agents of mischief” suggesting that the state government had abandoned teachers.

He said the latest salary adjustment and other interventions demonstrated the government’s commitment to the welfare of teachers and the development of the education sector.