By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state government, Sunday imposed curfew of 6am to 6pm on Danko/Wasagu and Bena, following the spate of killings in the state.

Disclosing this, the special adviser to the governor Muhammad Rabiu Kamba, said that the curfew will restrict movement of motorcycles and tricycles in the affected areas.

Muhammad added that filling stations have been directed to stop dispensing petrol.

He explained that, since the introduction of the curfew, security situations in those villages have improved.

According to him those villages share border with Kebbi through Zamfara State “it has been a spill from Zamfara that has been affecting our state Kebbi, they usually infiltrate kebbi through the land borders.

Kamba stated that, the curfew is not intended to hurt anybody as it’s a security measure taken to contain armed banditry in the state, he said the curfew will remain till much more positive results are achieved pointing out that already the measure is working in the state, he urged people of the area to cooperate with the new rule as it was done in the best interest of the state and people.

It will be recalled that, Zuru emirate has been the targets of armed bandits who had killed and kidnapped many residents in many of their attacks in Kebbi state but the situation has greatly improved a few months ago.