



The Kano state government has commenced the revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area, for the establishment of Mega Secondary Schools.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the disclosure on Monday in a statement in Kano.

“In view of the prevailing security challenges, coupled with the congestion of schools on the outskirts of the city, Kano state government has commenced revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area for the establishment mega secondary schools.

“The measure is aimed at decongesting the boarding schools in the state, following abductions of students from boarding schools in neighbouring states,” Garba said.

He said that the government was currently reviewing the security situation in the face of the recent offensive operations against bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in forests of neighbouring states.

The commissioner revealed that the government would continue to be proactive in adopting measures aimed at securing students in schools.

According to the commissioner, one of such revoked property, was located at at Filin Bola, along Court Road in Tarauni local government, which had no building permit.

“The government confiscated it and will establish such school on it,” he said.

He revealed that the government would also confiscate property developed on areas not earmarked for the purpose it was meant for.

Garba added that the government was also currently “looking into cases of land approvals for residential purposes, but converted to shops or commercial plots that are now turned to residential buildings and vice versa.