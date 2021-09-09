.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced that schools would resume in the state on September 12, 2021.

The Director-General, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), Umma Ahmed, said in a statement on Thursday that the resumption was for the 2021/2022 school calendar for all basic and post-basic public and private schools in the state.

With this development, instead of completing the Third Term, schools in the state would now resume the First Term for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to the statement, the First Term commences on Sunday 12 September 2021 and ends on Friday 17 December 2021.

The second Term commences 9 January 2022 and ends Friday, 8 April 2022 while the Third Term will be from 1 May 2022 to 5 August 2022.

The state government urged all public and private basic and post-basic schools in the state to comply with the provision of the calendar.

” National holidays shall be observed as may be directed by the Federal or State Government. If it becomes necessary to make an alteration on the calendar, all concerned shall be notified accordingly,” the statement added.

It could be recalled that in July 2021, the state government ordered the suspension of resumption of schools in the state indefinitely, due to security reasons.

Vanguard News Nigeria