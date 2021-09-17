Strategic partnerships with SMEs is one of the major ways e-commerce brands in Nigeria are driving the reach and penetration of online services across the country. One of such partnerships is with small scale logistics companies. For these SMEs, the collaboration comes with more benefits beyond sales and access to wider customers.

Strategic partnerships with SMEs is one of the major ways e-commerce brands in Nigeria are driving the reach and penetration of online services across the country. One of such partnerships is with small scale logistics companies. For these SMEs, the collaboration comes with more benefits beyond sales and access to wider customers.

Julius Anokhaoya, owner of Airground Arena is one of the logistics partners of Africa’s e-commerce market leader, Jumia in Edo State. Explaining how his firm is benefiting from their partnership with Jumia, Julius said the e-commerce company invests in capacity building for staff which helps improve the quality of service delivery to customers.

“The e-commerce education Jumia is doing through its JForce agents is helping to increase the awareness for more people to order online in our communities. We even have to deliver to UNIBEN, Uselu, Technical, Five Junction and the rest. To help us improve our operations, Jumia also invests in training our dispatch riders every quarter on how to deliver a better experience to our customers. This is amazing,” he explained.

Speaking further, Julius stated that the alliance has helped in terms of upscaling of the business and improvement of lives in the host community.

He said: “The greatest benefit of our partnership with Jumia is the impact on our local communities. We started five years ago with five staff and six delivery vans. Now we have 15 staff and over 10 vans. A lot of our staff who started with us five years ago are doing well for themselves. Some are married now, others have created small businesses on the side. Some have grown from being an operator to managing hubs within Benin City. We used to deliver 500 packages in a week, but now we deliver 2000 packages per week.”

There are over 200 unique logistics companies (ranging from individual entrepreneurs to large companies) registered within the country.