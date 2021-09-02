By Jimitota Onoyume

Barely 48 hours after the Olu of Warri , Ogiame Atuwatse III, in line with traditional demands dissolved the Warri council of Chiefs he commenced readmission into the Council of Chiefs Thursday with Johnson Amatserunleghe as the Iyatsere and most Senior Chief ( traditional Prime Minister) in the kingdom.

At the colourful ceremony in Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of the Itsekiri nation in Warri South local government area, the monarch who was decked in very elegant Royal attire placed beads on the neck of the chiefs and handed them swords signifying their readmission into the Council of Chiefs.

The Iyatsere who spoke to the Vanguard later said he was elated with developments in the kingdom .

“I feel very happy because Warri kingdom has come back to its feet. In the begining , Oba Ginuwa, the first Olu of Warri, left Benin kingdom with seventy chiefs to found Warri kingdom in 1480 and Iyatsere Ugbalaka was the first Iyatsere who led the Royal Entourage and he was the original Prime Minister and Chairman Council of Chiefs and the most Senior Chief. Today I have been decorated as the most Senior Chief and traditional Prime Minister, Warri kingdom.”, he said.

“So I am happy that Warri kingdom has come back to its feet again “

Among those readmitted as chiefs yesterday also include Chiefs Gabriel Awala, Kofi Kartey, Chief Dr Roland Oritsejafor, Chief RolI Oritsejafor, Chief Edwin Olley, Chief Solomon Arenyeka . They also include Chiefs Clement Maleghemi, Barrister Robinson Ariyo , Eugene Ikomi , Omolubi Newuwumi and Chief Billy Besi Giwa.

The monarch took time to pray for each of the chiefs.They in turn later paid homage to the monarch and presented him gift items. Vanguard gathered that the readmission of the chiefs will be in batches.

