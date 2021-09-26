.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno has on Sunday condemned Boko Haram/ISWAP ambush on a military convoy that took place between Marte- Dikwa axis at the weekend in Borno state.

He also sympathized with victims, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force who sustained various degrees of injuries and condoled those who lost their husbands/relatives in the ambush, even as he prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

Vanguard had yesterday reported from locals that dozens of military troops relived for a pass from Marte Local Government Area was on their way to Maiduguri last Friday before they were ambushed by suspected members of Boko Haram linked to ISWAP group, who fired Rocket Launchers on gun trucks, killing several soldiers and few members of Civilian JTF, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Marte about 180km north from Maiduguri remained one of the council areas of Borno that is not fully occupied by the civilian population, as most of its people are displaced and taking refuge in Monguno, and some parts of Maiduguri environs.

The Lawmaker in an interview with Vanguard regretted that the incident took place when all stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies and the present administration have given hope that the end of the over decade atrocities posed by insurgents is coming to an end, in view of the massive surrendering by thousands of repentant terrorists.

” His words:” I heard of the latest Boko Haram ambush on our gallant troops with some members of Civilian JTF from Marte LGA by suspected terrorists who were on their way to Maiduguri.

“Although, I am yet to get details on the number of casualties, but is very unfortunate.

“I sincerely sympathize with victims and their families, particularly those who lost their beloved ones during the ambush. I prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

“I regretted about this incident, as it happened when all stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies and the present administration have given hope that the end of the over decade atrocities posed by insurgents has come to an end, in view of the massive surrendering of thousands repentant terrorists,” Monguno stated.

