PANDEF@10: Leaders push for 50% derivation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone has called for a total overhaul of the region, demand an increase in the derivation allocation to oil-producing states from the current minimum of 13 percent to 50 percent.

It also wants accelerated completion of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and urgent environmental remediation across the Niger Delta.

PANDEF urged the Federal Government, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, and the National Assembly to initiate measures to raise the allocation to at least 50 percent, just as it argued that the minimum 13 percent derivation allocation had remained unchanged for more than two decades, despite the environmental damage and economic difficulties facing oil-producing communities.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, after a meeting of the organisation’s Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee, virtually to mark the 10 years of existence of the organisation, PANDEF National Chairman, Amb. Godknows Igali, said: “The minimum 13 percent derivation allocation had remained unchanged for more than two decades, despite the environmental damage and economic difficulties facing oil-producing communities. We are demanding an upward review to 50 percent.

“We also demand the abolition of the onshore/offshore dichotomy in revenue allocation. We insist that offshore oil and gas operations could damage marine ecosystems and fishing grounds relied upon by coastal communities.”

The meeting was attended by the Board of Trustees Chairman and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, SAN, PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Minimising Obiuwevbi, alongside political leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders from the six South-South states.

Further Igali said: “We propose exploring a market-based South-South investment fund to mobilise resources from individuals, businesses, institutions and other stakeholders for investment in critical sectors. The proposed fund would support enterprise development, improve regional connectivity and create jobs, with the organisation planning to engage private-sector players and other partners to develop a workable framework.”

On the 2027 elections, he said: “We called on the people of the South-South to exercise their civic responsibilities peacefully and vote according to their conscience, choosing candidates at all levels whose programmes, commitments, and demonstrate capacity align with the aspirations of the region and who can contribute meaningfully to the peace, progress, and development of the Niger Delta.

“Also as the country prepares for the elections, we are calling for a framework that extend to environmental remediation to other polluted communities. We urged presidential candidates in the 2027 elections to present measurable and time-bound plans for restoring the region.

“The development agenda of the candidates must also address the region’s infrastructure deficit. Also, the completion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as non-negotiable.”

On the environmental damage in the region, he expressed concern that communities across the Niger Delta continued to bear the consequences of more than six decades of oil and gas exploration, identified Nembe Creek in Bayelsa State, Odidi in Delta State and Kula in Rivers State as areas requiring urgent intervention, while demanding sustained and transparent funding for the Ogoni clean-up programme.

“We called for adequate, sustained and transparent funding of the Ogoni clean-up programme. The Federal Government must to develop a comprehensive framework for extending environmental remediation to other affected communities across the region.

“While we welcome the Federal Government’s decision to retain the original broad alignment of the 750-kilometre project, the highway could improve connectivity among coastal states, stimulate trade and unlock opportunities in the blue and marine economy.”

Further, he said: “We advocate support for modular refineries through appropriate financing, licensing and technical assistance, alongside environmental compliance measures. Modular refineries could complement large-scale refining projects, support local businesses and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.”