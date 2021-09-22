By Juliet Umeh

As remote work continues to take precedence due to Covid-19, Smartphone Manufacturer, Infinix, has launched a new device ZERO X Pro that allows better zoom experience.

The newly unveiled device comes in three colour variants of Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown, and is equipped with cutting edge camera features that capture visuals outside of the norm, including better moon-mode among other features.

Infinix representative, Kevin Olumese, said the Zero X series is an addition to the Infinix Family.

He said: “We are proud of its photography and gaming capabilities. We know every user who purchases the device will be equally amazed.”

Olumese said an important inspiration behind the design and features of the new Zero X series was derived from human’s desire to do the extra ordinary, to be more to strive of the impossible: be it man’s first footsteps on the moon or inventions that solve global issues; the need to see beyond.

Also commenting, Professional Photographers, TY Bello and George Okoro, said the series enables users to capture impeccable images of nature and lifestyle and bridges the gap between smartphone cameras and professional imaging.

TY Bello said: “It is quite exciting to see a phone that can capture the moon. You can see beyond and gaze at the stars just like you would with a telescope. I’m intrigued to see what infinix is going to do next.”

As part of the launch campaign initiatives, Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich recently embarked on a corporate partnership to introduce the ZERO X Series to a global audience.

The Tech Chap said: “Technology is all about innovation and pushing boundaries, both in terms of new features and also accessibility with how affordable it is.

“The flagship ZERO X Pro offers a great all-round experience and its impressive camera setup literally, and figuratively, shoots for the moon.”

Other celebrities in attendance include: Tobi Ayeni, Miss Techy, Alex Ekubo and Osas Ighodaro.