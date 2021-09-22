.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday said it burst kidnappers den in Idembia, Izza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, arrested Six suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims.

The State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, said this while parading the suspects on kidnapping among other criminally related matters at the Police headquarters in Owerri.

Husseini said the arrest of the suspects was based on the kidnap of one Okechukwu Mbata, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old Kelechi Anoruo.

The Police added it was one of the arrested suspected kidnappers, Nwanosike Chukwuka, male, aged 38-year-Old from Ubahanwa Otulu in Oru West Local Government Area of the state that led the Police to the kidnapping den.

However, the Police said it also arrested three persons suspected to be buying some of the stolen items from the said kidnapping syndicate.

According to the Police statement, “Following the kidnapping of one Okechukwu Mbata aged 42 years on 10/10/2019 at about 1900hrs and Kelechi Anoruo, male, aged 41 years on 3/06/2021 respectively, Operatives of the Imo State Command immediately swung into action.

“On 10/08/2021 at about 1000hrs, through credible technical intelligence, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, mobilized and rescued the victims in their hideout unhurt and the process one of the kidnappers Nwanosike Chukwuka, male, aged 38yrs of Ubahanwa Otulu in Oru West LGA, was arrested.

“The suspect on interrogation, confessed to the crime, mentioned other members of the syndicate and led the Police Operatives to their hideout in Ebonyi State.

“On 09/09/2021 at about 17:20hrs, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed their hideout at Idembia Izza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The hoodlums on sighting the operatives engaged them in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the operatives and in the process, the following suspects were also arrested and taken to the station.

“They are; Festus Ekeoha ‘male’ aged 38 years of Ubommiri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State. Emeka Onuh ‘male’ aged 38yrs of Inyi, Oji River, Enugu State. Young Ndukwu ‘male’ aged 45yrs of Awo Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State. Favour Chukwu ‘male’ aged 39yrs; and Alo Chidi ‘male’ both of Ndembia Izza South LGA, Ebonyi State.”

According to the Police, “On interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed their respective involvement in the commission of the crime and admitted being the syndicate that have been terrorizing the South East region and its environs.

“On combing their hideout, the following exhibits were recovered, which includes: One (1) Assault Rifle loaded with Twenty-Two (22) rounds of live ammunition. Two (2) Pump Action Guns loaded with Thirty-Three (33) rounds of live cartridges. One (1) cut to size Double Barrel Gun. One (1) English Berretta Pistol with Eight (8) rounds of live ammunition. Two master keys.”

However, the Police said: “On further interrogation, the suspects led operatives to the receivers of the stolen vehicles belonging to the other victims. Suspects amongst others include Obinna Okoroeze ‘male’ aged 55yrs of Abueke Ihitte Uboma LGA, Imo State. Uchechukwu Aniebo ‘male’ aged 43yrs of Udi, Enugu State. Skepta Joseph ‘male’ aged 32yrs of Aninri LGA, Enugu State.

“The following vehicles were recovered from them; Two (2) Black coloured Lexus RX330. One (1) ash-coloured Toyota Camry Pencil Light Car, One (1) red coloured Toyota Camry Car. One (1) black coloured Toyota Highlander SUV 2011 model. One (1) carton coloured Toyota Sienna car. One (1) Mercedes-Benz 190 Car. One (1) black coloured Toyota Camry 2004 Big Daddy model.”

Vanguard News Nigeria